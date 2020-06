Or Copy this URL to Share

O'NEAL, RANDY LEE "ROLO": Celebration of Life service is noon Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Common Ground Church of the Nazarene, with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.



