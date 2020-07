RANDY RICHARDS, 56, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Randy was the son of the late Ronald Richards and Sandra Bradshaw who survives. Randy served his nation as a proud Marine Corps veteran. Randy was survived by his wife, Denise Richards; children, Tasha, Lacey and R.J.; and four grandsons. Service is 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.