RANDY SCOTT DINIUS, 57, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Born March 15, 1961, in Fort Wayne, Randy was a son of Allen and Rosemary (Pierce) Dinius. He was a Heavy Equipment Mechanic for Liberty Developing. Randy loved spending time with his family, enjoyed riding and racing dirt bikes, his Corvette, Purdue sports and spending time with friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Randy is survived by his wife of 31 years, Theresa (Pollick) Dinius; children, Cassandra (Ryan) White, Justin (Erica) Dinius and Beau Lang, who was just like one of his children; grandchildren, Sabrina, Alexander, Brian, Alyssa, and Jeremiah; mother, Rosemary Dinius; stepmother, Judy Maley; sister, Michelle (Ben) Fischer; and brother, Matthew (Rachel) Dinius. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Dinius. Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Fort Wayne Animal Control Angel Fund or the donor's favorite charity. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2019