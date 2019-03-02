RANDY W. HUNTER, 75, of Warsaw, passed away at 5:04 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Kosciusko Community Hospital. He passed away quietly which is just how he lived. He was born Jan. 29, 1944, in South Bend, a son of Byron G. and Winifred (Fiwek) Hunter. He graduated from North Side High School in Fort Wayne and went on to earn an associate degree from IPFW. He retired in 1992 from Magnavox Fort Wayne with 18 years of dedicated service. Randy was a quiet, unassuming person. He enjoyed time spent with his family but otherwise lived a private life. He liked electronics and had built R/C planes for some time. This was fitting as he was previously licensed as a private pilot and enjoyed flying. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, making several trips to Canada to do so. Each year he looked forward to deer and squirrel hunting. He once shot a bear and he genuinely enjoyed the time he spent hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Surviving are his father, Byron of Winona Lake; siblings, Rodney (Leslie) Hunter of Cadiz, Ky., Janine Hunter of Winona Lake, Joyce Burnett of Gas City and Pamela (Jerry) Koehlinger of Warsaw; nieces and nephews, Randy (Tammy) Barber of North Manchester, Leslie (Bruce) Jackson of Syracuse, Lindsay Rice of North Canton, Ohio, Chris (Emily) Burnett of Wheaton, Ill., Drew Hunter of Newburgh and Eric Hunter of Newburgh. He was preceded in death by his mother, Winifred who died on April 5, 2009. Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw. Randy's family will officiate a simple farewell at 1 p.m. Entombment will be attended privately by family at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left at www.TitusFuneralHome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 2, 2019