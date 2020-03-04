RAVANA (MICKEY) ANDREWS

RAVANA (MICKEY) ANDREWS, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Ramona Mc Gown; son, Frank Powers Andrews of Austin, Texas; mother, Bonnie Andrews; siblings, Jim Andrews, Chuck Andrews, Elisabeth Andrews-Murray, and Rebecca Ridley; seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Service is 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Unitarian Universalist Church, 5310 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne. In Mickey's honor, make donations to Matthew 25 Health & Dental Clinic.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 4, 2020
