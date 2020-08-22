1/1
RAY A. BOGGS
RAY A. BOGGS, 91, of Churubusco, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the farm in Whitley County. Ray is survived by his children, Vickie (Ed) Tyler, Mark (Lisa) Boggs, Mala (Jeff) Rutledge, and Deena Sloffer; sisters, Beverly (Steve) Carter, Sharon (Dean) Zolman and Connie (Jerry) Frymier; sister-in-law, Ann Boggs; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife of 64 years, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jordan Sloffer; sister, Lois McWilliams; and brothers, Garold "Gene" Boggs and Lee Boggs. Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home Churubusco, where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ** The family requests that face coverings be worn.*** Burial taking place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam. Please direct memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
AUG
26
Service
02:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
