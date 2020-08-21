RAY EDWARD DeLONG, 78, of Antwerp, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the home of his son in Antwerp. Born in Antwerp on Dec. 22, 1941, he was a son of the late Ursie (Gorrell) and Clifford Virgil DeLong. Ray served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and has served his community as Mayor of Antwerp since 2016 and served as such from 2008 to 2012. He retired from Spec-Temp Glass as the plant manger. Ray was a great father and grandfather and there was never any doubt that he was the Cleveland Indians greatest fan! Ray will be sadly missed by his sons, Andy (Sharon) and Tony (Christy); and grandchildren, Zachary, Madison and Carley. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Paul. Viewing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River St., Antwerp. Due to state mandate, they ask that everyone wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing, and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Ray's viewing. Graveside service is 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Maumee Cemetery, 14623 County Road 43, Antwerp, with Military Honors. Memorials may be mailed directly to V.F.W. Post 5087, PO Box 974, Antwerp, OH 45813. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com