RAY HARRIS SR., 81, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at his residence in Fort Wayne. Born in Elwood, Texas, he was the son of the late H. Ray and Pauline Harris. He married Judy Schulze and she survives. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at The Pointe Church, 5335 Bass Road, Fort Wayne. Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Fort Cluster National Cemetery, 15501 Dickman Road, Augusta, Mich. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019