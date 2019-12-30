RAY HENRY GIANT (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN
46725
(260)-244-7601
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
RAY HENRY GIANT, 88, of rural Larwill, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 2:46 p.m. Born on Dec. 24, 1931 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Herbert and Dora (Stauffer) Giant Sr. He was the owner and president of Giant Custom Cabinets from 1958 to 2001. He is survived by his wife, Jeneva; two sons; six daughters; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials to . Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 30, 2019
