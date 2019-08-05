Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAY KNUCKLES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAY KNUCKLES, 89, of Memphis, Ind., formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind ., passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 5:52 p.m. at his daughter's home in Memphis, Ind. Born Sunday, Aug. 25, 1929 in Wasioto, Ky., he was the son of James Knuckles and Lillie (Napier) Knuckles, who are both deceased. On Oct. 22, 1951 in Tennessee, he married Roxie Mae (Eversole) Knuckles, who preceded him in death on Jan. 29, 2017. Ray was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean War and being honorably discharged in October of 1956. He worked in construction for over 25 years. Ray was a member of Laborers International Union Local 213 in Fort Wayne, Ind., a member of First Baptist Church-New Haven in New Haven, Ind., and attended Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Henryville, Ind. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending garage sales and flea markets. Survivors include his children, Reverend Johnny (Sandy) Knuckles of New Albany, Ind., Bob Knuckles of Gainesville, Fla., and Diane (Reverend Terry) Lanoue of Memphis, Ind.; eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ellen Porter of Fort Wayne, Ind. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Roxie; an infant son, William Knuckles; seven brothers, and three sisters. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Henryville, with visitation after 10 a.m. Service will be conducted by his son, Reverend Johnny Knuckles, and son-in-law Reverend Terry Lanoue. Friends may also visit from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial to follow service at Mount Moriah Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church or Indian Creek Baptist Church c/o Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 209 S. Ferguson St., Henryville (IN 47126). Online condolences can be given to the family at

