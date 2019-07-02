Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAY LEE ANDERSON. View Sign Service Information Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 (260)-424-1525 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM Emmanuel Lutheran Church Funeral service 10:00 AM Emmanuel Lutheran Church 917 West Jefferson Blvd Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RAY LEE ANDERSON, 89, of Fort Wayne, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born March 4, 1930, in Hunter town, he was a son of the late Frederick L. and Berneice B. Anderson. He was a Naval Reserve veteran, a member of U.S.W. 715, and worked as a mechanic at B.F. Goodrich for 26 years where he started the Fire Brigade and served as Chief. Additionally, he helped to start the Financial Partners Federal Credit Union. Ray also owned and operated Andy's City Service Center. He loved to fish, traveled in his motor home, racing cars and watching auto racing. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where he was very active in volunteering and serving in many ways. "His sweet and easy-going spirit will be missed." He is survived by his children, Herbert (Debra) Anderson, Carolyn (Tony) Shelton, Thomas (Michele) Anderson, and Elizabeth (Scott) Sandstrom; grandchildren, Chris (Christie) Anderson, Jennifer Williams, John (Liz) Shelton, Andrew (Seleste - Deceased) Shelton, Matthew (Sydney - Fianc‚) Anderson, Jonathan (Brittany) Anderson, Nicholas Anderson, Rebecca Anderson, Erik Sandstrom, and Katherine (Cameron) Evans; great- grandchildren, Brantley, Mikey, Tatum, Michael, Seraphim, Joey, David, Benjamin, Samuel, Juliet, and Riley; and siblings, J Clifford Anderson, Shirla (Lawrence - Deceased) Henney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Rita Anderson; great -grandson, Gabriel; and siblings, Carl Anderson, James Anderson and Dorothy Deese. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 West Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802). with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Contributions in Ray's memory may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Anderson family at



