RAYMOND AURLAND BOW, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Hospice Home. Born Jan. 16, 1931, in Mt. Helen, Tenn., Raymond was a son of the late Raymond F. and Oma D. Bow. He retired from Dana Corp. after 30 years. Raymond was a founder and current member of Fort Wayne United Baptist Church. He also enjoyed many different things throughout his life. He cherished the years that he and his wife lived in Tennessee, along with spending time with his family, music, woodworking, and gardening. Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Lois Lucille (Voiles) Bow of Fort Wayne; children, Carolyn (Thomas) Marhoover of Fort Wayne, Janet "Mar" (Paul) West of Auburn and Russell (Loretta) Bow of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Harold Dunford and Obert Ellis; stepsisters, Glenna (Ron) Dyer and Janice (Larry) Smith; steprother, Marley (Becky) Terry; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Tompkins, Dorothy Dunford and Lela Ellis; and brothers, Clark Bow and Leslie Bow. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery. Contributions in Raymond's memory may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Bow family may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019