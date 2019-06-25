RAYMOND C. PELZ, 84, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Raymond and Mildred Pelz. He was in the National Guard for over 10 years and a retired truck driver driving for Helms Trucking, Kroger, Essex Wire and Lowes. He attended Waynedale Baptist Church, Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene and currently attended Fort Wayne Trinity Church of the Nazarene. He is survived by wife, Donna; children, Greg (Shelly) Pelz, Rhonda (Chris) Freeman, Chris (Dee) Pelz, and Robin (Charles) Blomeke; stepchildren, MaDonna (Erick) Butler and Paula Brown; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law, Larry (Beth) and Gene Myer. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Ann Pelz, in 1991; and grandsons, Nicholas and Alexander. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior to the service. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the , or Bluffton First Church of the Nazarene. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 25, 2019