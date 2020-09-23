1/1
RAYMOND E. DECK
RAYMOND E. DECK, Former New Haven Police Chief, 85, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic, Vero Beach, Fla. He was a veteran of the Army and MP for President Eisen hower's helicopter, served on the New Haven Police Department, New Haven, Ind., for 33 years. Raymond was a member of the Legion Post 89, Sebastian, Fla., and St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, and associate member of Christ the King, Sebastian, Fla. Surviving are his wife, Janice; son, Kevin Deck; daughter, Karen Deck; stepsons, Michael, Greg, Thomas (Kerry), Todd, and Cory (Liya) Vonderau; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Renfro and Ferbia West; and sister-in-law, Louise Deck. He was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Alta deck; three brothers, and two sisters. Memorial service is noon Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, with calling from 10 a.m. to noon. Memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or New Haven Police Department.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 23, 2020.
