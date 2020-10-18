RAYMOND L BLAUVELT, 62, of Fort Wayne, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. He was the son of Ray and Wanda Blauvelt; they survive. Ray was a South Side High School graduate and entered the U.S. Army after graduating. He served in Germany as a Combat Engineer with the 547 batalion. He came home and joined the carpenter's union as a Master Carpenter. He was a NASCAR fan, and an outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and gardening. He is also survived by his children, Anastasia (Ryan) O'Day of Fort Wayne and Justin (Kennedy) Blauvelt, currently serving in the U.S. Army and stationed in Anchorage, Alaska; grandson, Christian Cox; siblings, Cindy Nissen, Cheryl (Paul) Doak, Jeffrey Blauvelt and Paula Blauvelt; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lester Blauvelt. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Come2Go Ministries, 323 W. Baker St., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation starting at noon. Masks required. Military graveside service will be held on Friday. Arrangements by Redmond Funeral Home in Kalamazoo Mich. Memorials to the family.



