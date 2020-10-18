1/1
RAYMOND L. BLAUVELT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RAYMOND's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAYMOND L BLAUVELT, 62, of Fort Wayne, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. He was the son of Ray and Wanda Blauvelt; they survive. Ray was a South Side High School graduate and entered the U.S. Army after graduating. He served in Germany as a Combat Engineer with the 547 batalion. He came home and joined the carpenter's union as a Master Carpenter. He was a NASCAR fan, and an outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and gardening. He is also survived by his children, Anastasia (Ryan) O'Day of Fort Wayne and Justin (Kennedy) Blauvelt, currently serving in the U.S. Army and stationed in Anchorage, Alaska; grandson, Christian Cox; siblings, Cindy Nissen, Cheryl (Paul) Doak, Jeffrey Blauvelt and Paula Blauvelt; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lester Blauvelt. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Come2Go Ministries, 323 W. Baker St., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation starting at noon. Masks required. Military graveside service will be held on Friday. Arrangements by Redmond Funeral Home in Kalamazoo Mich. Memorials to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 PM
Come2Go Ministries
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Come2Go Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home - Kalamazoo
4100 S Westnedge Ave
Kalamazoo, MI 49008
(269) 343-6156
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved