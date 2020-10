Or Copy this URL to Share

BLAUVELT, RAYMOND L: Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Come2Go Ministries, 323 W. Baker St., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation starting at noon. Masks required. Military graveside service will be held on Friday. Arrangements by Redmond Funeral Home in Kalamazoo Mich.



