RAYMOND M. WALSH, 79, of Bloomington, Ind., passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his home. Born Dec. 26, 1939, he was the son of Raymond S. and Mary Regina Walsh. Ray grew up in Fort Wayne. A life-long student of U.S. history, he completed undergraduate in 1962 and graduate studies in 1967 at Notre Dame University, taught government and political science for a few years at Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne, and sold textbooks in Iowa before finding his niche in the leisure marine industry. He worked for many years in Chicago for Barclay Marine, then for West Marine in Indianapolis. He retired in 2018. A ready fount of wide-ranging knowledge, Ray knew the intimate details of military engagements from Tippecanoe to the Battle of the Bulge, every episode of The Simpsons, and an unsettling amount about invasive species of the Great Lakes. A lifelong, self-taught day sailor, Ray loved a good tack and his sail trim indicators flowing aft. He once taught a Power Squadron course, and his children firmly believe he knew more about the rules of power and sail boating than anyone in the Midwest. Ray loved Last Catholic in America, the daily ritual of a newspaper, and day-old cake doughnuts. He liked gardening and dogs (but pretended not to). He hated grocery stores, road construction, automated customer service menus, Republican corruption and communication devices. And he was very funny. Ray is survived by his children, Raymond Stanislaus Walsh and Lorraine Walsh Cashman; grandchildren, Mary Margaret and Nora; brother, Michael (Lydia); and sister, Josephine Marie Powers. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cynthia Gibeau. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, with visitation from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Burial to follow at St. Vincent Catholic Cemetery. Friends are invited to share a memory or leave an online condolence to Ray's family at www.allencares.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2019

