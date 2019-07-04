RAYMOND W. BODIE (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN
46703
(260)-665-3111
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Celebration of Life and the sharing of memories
6490 W. Orland Road
Angola, IN
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
open house will be at Ray's home
6490 W. Orland Road
Angola, IN
Obituary
RAYMOND W. BODIE, 86, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving family. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, with Pastor Thomas E. Smith officiating. A Celebration of Life Open House is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Ray's home, 6490 W. Orland Road, Angola, (IN 46703). During the open house, there will be a Celebration of Life at 2:30 p.m. Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind. You may sign the guestbook at www.weichtfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 4, 2019
