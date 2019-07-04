RAYMOND W. BODIE, 86, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving family. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, with Pastor Thomas E. Smith officiating. A Celebration of Life Open House is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Ray's home, 6490 W. Orland Road, Angola, (IN 46703). During the open house, there will be a Celebration of Life at 2:30 p.m. Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind. You may sign the guestbook at www.weichtfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 4, 2019