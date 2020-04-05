RAYMOND W. "SANDY" SANDERS, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 30, 1927 in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Central Catholic High School, served his country in the U.S. Navy, during World War II and was a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Raymond was a foreman at Zollner Corp. for 30 years, retiring in 1992. Raymond always enjoyed starting his day by saying the Rosary and a hot cup of McDonald's coffee. He is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Kim) Helmke, Kay (Mike) Safford and Kristy (Brent) Baker all of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sons, Kenny (Marilyn) Sanders of Huntington, Ind. and Kyle (Ramona Wiegmann) Sanders of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Sue Burris and Pat Hoffman. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Madonna Sanders. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held. A Mass will be held for family and friends at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, 1515 Barthold at a later date. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Most Precious Blood Catholic School Tuition Assistance Fund. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020