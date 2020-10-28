RAYMOND WALTER KELLER JR., 80, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home on Homestead Road in Fort Wayne. His wife Judith Keller announced his death. Born April 24, 1940, in Springfield, Mass., he was a son of Raymond, Sr. and Leah (Houck). Raymond spent most of his early life in Northbrook, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Upon graduating from Lake Forrest College, Raymond explored a first career in advertising before attending Northwestern University, where he obtained his MBA in 1973. Shortly afterwards, he met his wife, Judith. They married on Oct. 7, 1977 in Cook County. After finishing his business school training, Raymond pursued a career in commercial banking. He took positions with various banks, and he spent time living in Cleveland, Ohio, and in Rockford, Ill. He was known by his colleagues as loyal, to-a-fault, and as someone who would fight to support the work of his peers and his subordinates. What was most remarkable about Raymond was his attraction to community service, his quiet leadership, and his fierce devotion to his family. He was never one to seek recognition, but those who knew him best remember him as a leader in every aspect of his life. Shortly after moving to Fort Wayne, in 1991 for a job with Summit Bank, Raymond joined the board of the local Y.M.C.A. as a volunteer. For over 30 years, he served in various positions, remaining an active board member until the day of his death. In his professional life, Raymond was driven to support the community, as well. In the twilight years of his career as First Vice President for JP Morgan Chase, Raymond specialized in finance for public sector entities, and he worked to support area school districts and other non-profit organizations. A devoted husband and exemplary father, Raymond put his family first. Raymond raised his youngest son, Raymond III, in Fort Wayne, and he supported his son in everything. When his son played soccer, Raymond volunteered as a soccer coach. When his son joined a swim team, Raymond became a swimming official. When his son came out as gay, Raymond showed his support by helping other parents of LGBT youth and joining the board of the local PFLAG as co-treasurer. Raymond loved the work he did for the Fort Wayne community, and he stayed active with all of these organizations for many years after his children had grown and moved on to other things. Raymond was one-of-a-kind. He was an avid gun collector, a skilled hunter, and a mediocre golfer. A kind and jovial soul, he will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. Along with his wife, Raymond is additionally survived by his brother, Samuel; three children, Raymond, Gerald and Kathleen; three granddaughters, Kellie, Jennifer and Lauren; and his beloved dogs, Daisy and Calypso. Per Raymond's wishes, services will be private to immediate family. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to the Y.M.C.A. of Greater Fort Wayne in Raymond's name. Condolences may be shared on the "Ray 'Dado' Keller Memorial" page on Facebook.