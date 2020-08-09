RAYMOND "DAN" WELKER, 75, passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Born Jan. 21, 1945, he was a son of the late Lowell and Margaret (Buirley) Welker. Dan graduated from Central High School in 1963 and began the General Electric Apprentice Program to become a maintenance machinist. He served his country in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967 in Fort Hood, Texas, where he was an Armor Crewman. After being honorably discharged from the Army in October of 1967, Dan continued his education at the General Electric Apprentice Program. He remained a loyal employee at the GE plant on Taylor Ave. until his retirement in 2004. Dan was a member of the Eagles Lodge 248 and the United Faith Presbyterian Church. He was a lifelong avid gardener, enjoyed bowling, and cookouts with family. "You could always find him in front of the TV watching Purdue football, Indy 500 and NASCAR". Dan will be remembered for his sense of humor, sincere smile, and love of peanut butter M&M's, (GE=Good Enough; 73's & 88's). He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Julia Welker; son, Eric (Christie) Welker; daughter, Cristina Welker; six grandchildren; and brother, Jerry Lowell Welker. A private service will be held on the morning of Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to United Faith Presbyterian Church or the Eagles Lodge. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com