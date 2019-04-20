REBECCA J. LANGLET, 77, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born March 18, 1942, in Bucyrus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James and Bernice Sebenoler. Rebecca was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and retired from Parkview Hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Lee Ann (Jeffrey) Kern; son, James J. Langlet; and granddaughters, Mercedes L. (Gerald) Robinson and Emerald J. (Brian) Lawler; and great-grandchildren, Brecken Joseph Robinson and Hazel Grace Lawler. She also leaves behind her brother, James V. (Alma) Sebenoler; her beloved nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and many many dear friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Joseph H. Langlet. "Much appreciation to the loving staff at Ashton Creek Health Care. Our endless love and thanks to Kel Preston." Arrangements entrusted to the care of D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 20, 2019