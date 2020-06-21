REBECCA JOAN (GASKILL) KNIGHT
REBECCA JOAN (GASKILL) KNIGHT, 63, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home. From Fort Wayne, she is the daughter of Dale and Sabina Gaskill. She was the most amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and confidant. Becky is survived by her father, Dale; daughters, Heather Bowlin and Samantha Knight; son-in-law, Greg Bowlin; granddaughters, Hadlee Chapman and Gabrielle Bowlin; sisters, Sabina Johnson, Pamela Gaskill and Sandra Gaskill; nieces, Victoria, Sabrina, Nikki, Alicia, Megan, Ashlee, Natalie, Sarah, Emma, and Lilly; nephews, Zachary, Wesley, Brooklyn, Jacob, Owen, and Cory; as well as many other loving family members. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to Frank Park Day Camp Scholarship. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
