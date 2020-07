REBECCA "BECKY" LEONE, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Surviving are her husband, John Leone; daughters, Therese (Leone) Unger and Rachel Leone; and three grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Central Ministries, 5801 Schwartz Road, Fort Wayne, where visitation is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. "God is our refuge and our strength; a very present help in trouble." Psalm 46:1



