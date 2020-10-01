1/1
REBECCA M. ZUBER JONES
REBECCA M. ZUBER JONES, 63, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 18, 1956, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Shirley Zuber. She graduated from Bishop Luers High School and was the Business Director at Apple Ridge Assisted Living. She loved summers at her pool and entertaining family. She will always be remembered for her generous, giving heart. Rebecca is survived by her daughters, Kristin (Eric) Hedin and Jennifer Tippmann, both of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Katherine and Grace Tippmann; sisters, Barbara (Gary) Sorrell, Ami Zuber and Patricia Zuber, all of Fort Wayne; brothers, David Zuber and Anthony (Janell) Zuber, both of Fort Wayne; eight nieces, and two nephews. Rebecca was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Zuber; and the love of her life, Stanley Gressley. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
