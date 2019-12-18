REBECCA S. HALL

REBECCA S. HALL, 64, passed away Monday Dec. 16, 2019, at Heritage Park Health Care. She was a long awaited arrival of her parents, James E. and Phyllis E. (Smith) Hall, and her sister Sharon, on June 12, 1955. She was a member Ladies Auxiliary, Post 857. She drove for DHL delivery service. Rebecca was a traveler; she traveled to work with the horses in Kentucky and was the happiest, when she was working around horses. "Rebecca worked hard, played hard and loved her family". Surviving are her mother, Phyllis S. Hall; sisters, Sharon Andersen and Valerie Wallis, all of Fort Wayne; uncle, Scott Nevin; and many nieces and nephews; and her pets, Waffles and Callie. She was preceded in death by her father, James E. Hall. A Celebration of Life is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made the Allen County SPCA, 4914 Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 18, 2019
