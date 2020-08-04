1/1
REBECCA SUE "BECKY" BOLYARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share REBECCA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REBECCA "BECKY" SUE BOLYARD, passed away early Sunday morning, Aug. 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late R. Stanley Garman and Helen Garman. She was a school teacher who taught for East Allen County Schools for 40 years at New Haven Middle School and Leo High School. She retired in 2010 but kept substituting and working in the school office after she retired. She was a beautiful and wonderful mother, friend, and wife. She loved spending time with friends and family at the lake and quiet time reading and doing puzzles. She valued reading her Bible every day and believed in the verse "Love your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind." Matthew 22:37. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Steven Bolyard; and her three children, Melissa (Javas) Vandeway of Fort Wayne, Bradley (Elizabeth) Bolyard of Chicago, Ill., and Andrea Bolyard of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by her brother, Jess (Gwen) Garman of Bloomington, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, James (Jim) Garman and Richard (Dick) Garman. Service will be closed to family and friends, but a celebration of life will be following. Details will be determined soon. Memorial donations should be made to Worship Anew and Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved