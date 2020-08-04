REBECCA "BECKY" SUE BOLYARD, passed away early Sunday morning, Aug. 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late R. Stanley Garman and Helen Garman. She was a school teacher who taught for East Allen County Schools for 40 years at New Haven Middle School and Leo High School. She retired in 2010 but kept substituting and working in the school office after she retired. She was a beautiful and wonderful mother, friend, and wife. She loved spending time with friends and family at the lake and quiet time reading and doing puzzles. She valued reading her Bible every day and believed in the verse "Love your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind." Matthew 22:37. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Steven Bolyard; and her three children, Melissa (Javas) Vandeway of Fort Wayne, Bradley (Elizabeth) Bolyard of Chicago, Ill., and Andrea Bolyard of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by her brother, Jess (Gwen) Garman of Bloomington, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, James (Jim) Garman and Richard (Dick) Garman. Service will be closed to family and friends, but a celebration of life will be following. Details will be determined soon. Memorial donations should be made to Worship Anew and Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home.