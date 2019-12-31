REBECCA SUE SLENTZ, 66, of Butler, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Fulton County, Ind., she was a duaghter of Covert and Romayne (Smith) Wentzel and they have both passed away. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Manchester College in 1975. Rebecca was a fifth grade teacher spending most of her 38 year career at Butler Elementary School before retiring in 2015. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael Slentz of Butler; two sons and a daughter, John (Angie) Slentz of Butler, Rachel (Matt) Jun of Mishawaka and Matthew (Fei) Slentz of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Rowan Tinker, Pearl Slentz and Robert Slentz; three brothers and two sisters and their spouses; many nieces and nephews; and her mother and father-in-law, Robert and Anna Slentz of Butler. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Ind. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial to follow service in Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton. Memorials may be made to the "Rebecca "Becky" Slentz fund for Early Childhood Literacy" at the Community Foundation DeKalb County, 700 South Main St., PO Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706. To send online condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019