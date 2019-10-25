REBECCA V. CAREY, 87, died and met Jesus Christ personally on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at The Laurels of Dekalb, Butler, Ind. Born on May 21, 1932, Becky was the only child of the late Wayne and Eula (Beard) Wood. She was a graduate of Hamilton High School, Hamilton, Ind. On Oct. 19, 1974, she was united in marriage to Charles Carey, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Becky was a member of the First Church of Christ in Hicksville. Funeral service for Becky will be combined with Charlie's at 2 p.m. Friday at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Ind. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 25, 2019