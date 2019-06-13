REED E. NAPIER, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born in Pineville, Ky., Reed was a son of the late John and Rosie Napier. After working at Tokheim for 33 years, he retired in 1999. He enjoyed sitting on his porch sipping coffee, reading his bible, tending to his yard and reminiscing with family and friends. "He was a generous outgoing person who had a sense of humor that will be fondly remembered and missed." He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Carol Napier; children, Angela Napier, Ava (Michael) Dix, and Jacquelyn (Mark Friddle) Napier; grandchildren, Zhileska, Elaina, Rosa, Frank, Carley, Curtis, Cody, Cameron, Brian, Michaela, Mackenzie, Marcella, and Maxton; great-grandchildren, Jamison, Anthony, and MayLani; siblings, Paul (Marlene) Napier, and Robert (Betty Jo) Napier; sister-in-law, Bertha Napier; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 11 siblings. Service is 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019