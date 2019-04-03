REGENIA WATSON, 80, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home. She is survived by her children, Reginald (Imelda) Watson of Clearwater, Fla., and Tonia Cannon of Fort Wayne; and stepsons, Ronnie Wattley of Fort Wayne, Terry and Ervin Weathersby, both of Cincinnati, Ohio. Service is noon Friday, April 5, 2019, at Greater Christ Temple, 2940 S. Anthony Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Arrangements are entrusted to Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019