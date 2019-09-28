REGINA G. RICKETTS, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Born June 24, 1945, in Bristol, Pa., she was a daughter of the late George and Margaret Gleason. She is survived by her daughter, Regina (Gifford) Grobien; son, Lawrence Jr. (Neilly) Ricketts; grandchildren, Alena (Andrew) Casey, Julianna, Kimberley, Brigitta, Amelia, Cillian, Makrina, and Felicity Grobien, Lawrence III, and Lilly Ricketts; great-grandchildren, Anastasia, David, and baby girl Casey; and sisters, Margaret Butler and Eleanor Sassani. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, Lawrence G. Ricketts. Funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Aboite Baptist Church, 5700 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place in Pennsylvania at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aboite Baptist Church or Visiting Nurse Hospice, both in Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 28, 2019