REGINA M. JACOBS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share REGINA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REGINA M. JACOBS, 98, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Howard G. and Anna Prange Klopfen -stein. Born Feb. 4, 1922, she was raised in Grabill, Ind. and moved to Fort Wayne when she married her loving husband, Darrel K. Jacobs, who also preceded her in death. She was employed in the office at International Harvester Company, where she retired after 30 years of service. She was a member of the United Brethren Church. She leaves behind her nieces, Lois Horn of Grabill, Ind. and Sharon Hartman of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and nephews, Wesley Raynor of Mexico, Maine, Kevin Raynor or West Milton, Ohio, Ray Raynor of Auburn, Ind., and James Raynor of Cutler, Ind. She was also reunited in heaven with her brother, Kenneth Klopfenstein; and sisters, Irene Raynor and Violet Kwalzala. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Leo Cemetery, Leo, Ind. "The family would like to thank Kingston at Dupont and Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate care." Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved