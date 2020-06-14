REGINA M. JACOBS, 98, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Howard G. and Anna Prange Klopfen -stein. Born Feb. 4, 1922, she was raised in Grabill, Ind. and moved to Fort Wayne when she married her loving husband, Darrel K. Jacobs, who also preceded her in death. She was employed in the office at International Harvester Company, where she retired after 30 years of service. She was a member of the United Brethren Church. She leaves behind her nieces, Lois Horn of Grabill, Ind. and Sharon Hartman of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and nephews, Wesley Raynor of Mexico, Maine, Kevin Raynor or West Milton, Ohio, Ray Raynor of Auburn, Ind., and James Raynor of Cutler, Ind. She was also reunited in heaven with her brother, Kenneth Klopfenstein; and sisters, Irene Raynor and Violet Kwalzala. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Leo Cemetery, Leo, Ind. "The family would like to thank Kingston at Dupont and Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate care." Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.