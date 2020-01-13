REGINA M. (NORSWORTHY) STUCKEY, 65, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her residence. Born on Aug. 2, 1954 in Paducah, Ky., she was the daughter of the late John D. and Verda M. (Golden) Norsworthy. She was united in marriage to William B. Stuckey in Paducah, Kentucky on July 13, 1974. Regina was a nurse, starting her career in Paducah, Ky. as a labor and delivery nurse. After her time in Paducah, she was employed as a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. For the past 33 years, she was a nurse for Dr. Brian Zurcher and Dr. Keith Harvey in Decatur, where she retired in April 2019. Regina valued her time spent with her family and grandchildren. She was a lifelong Kentucky Wildcats fan. Survivors include her husband, William Blain Stuckey of Decatur, Ind.; son, Jarred Dwain (Allison) Stuckey of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughter, Blaine Elizabeth (Adam) Biggs of Fort Wayne, Ind.; five grandchildren, Kelsey Stuckey, Jackson Biggs, Lillian Stuckey, Tatum Biggs, and John Stuckey. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dwain Norsworthy. Family and friends will be received to celebrate Regina's life from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. In honoring Regina's wishes, private family burial was held at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne, Ind. Preferred memorials to Best Friends Animal Society, the local animal shelter, or . Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 13, 2020