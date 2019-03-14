Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. REGINALD B. STILES Sr.. View Sign

DR. REGINALD B. STILES SR., 77, departed this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born and raised in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Maxine Dean Stiles and Albert B. Stiles. He served the Fort Wayne Community as a Family Physician for 30 years. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Delois Miller Stiles; children, Regina (Marcus - Alan) Stiles Gilbert of Dallas, Texas, Reginald Bradley Jr., Kimberly (Quinton) Stiles Dixie, Sherri (Detrick) Stiles Franklin, and Randall Brian, all of Fort Wayne; brother, Ronnie Stiles; three granddaughters, and 10 grandsons. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Baptist Church, with the viewing beginning two hours prior. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Services, Inc.

