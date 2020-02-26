REGINALD EDWARD CULPHER (1989 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REGINALD EDWARD CULPHER.
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

REGINALD EDWARD CULPHER, 30, of Fort Wayne, passsed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Surviving are his daughter, Imani Aquarias Culpher; a son, Derrion Reginald Smith; a sister, Rebecca Culpher; grandmother, Amelia Culpher; and a host of other family and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St., with calling at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Concordia Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.