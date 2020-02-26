REGINALD EDWARD CULPHER, 30, of Fort Wayne, passsed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Surviving are his daughter, Imani Aquarias Culpher; a son, Derrion Reginald Smith; a sister, Rebecca Culpher; grandmother, Amelia Culpher; and a host of other family and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St., with calling at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Concordia Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020