REIKO Y. SHAW, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Reiko was born in Zama, Japan, and was a daughter of the late Toshi and Sada (Saito) Yoshiyama. She was the owner and operator of Reiko Tailoring in Fort Wayne, retiring in 2002. Reiko is survived by her sister, Yayoi Iwata of Japan; brother, Katsunuki Yoshiyama of Japan; and niece, Amy Hower of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her sister, Machie Springer. Services will be private. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.