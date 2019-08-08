REINA M. GLADIEUX, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Saint Anne Nursing Home. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Stephen and Virginia Robinson. Surviving are her children, Virginia Hoekman, Sandy (Kurt) Richardson, Maureen Gladieux, Louis (Karen) Gladieux III, Jason (Laurie) Gladieux, and Margee (Pete) Tippmann; 23 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis, her parents; stepmother, Nedra Robinson; two brothers, and one sister. Funeral mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 8669 Auburn Road, with calling one hour prior. The family will also receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug 9, 2019, at Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St., with Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. To send tributes online visit tommungovanfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2019