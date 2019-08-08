REINA M. GLADIEUX

  • "One of our favorite Aunts! We will miss your sweet smile..."
    - Dave & Dianna Fleckenstein
  • "The Taylor family is so sorry for your loss. Your mom was..."
    - Daniel Taylor
  • "Romans 8:28 in short - "God says it will be worth it". For..."
    - Robin Robinson
  • "Our thoughts go out to you and your family with sympathy...."
    - Mr. & Mrs. McLeod
Tom Mungovan Funeral Home
2221 S. Calhoun St.
Fort Wayne, IN
46802
(260)-744-4124
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tom Mungovan Funeral Home
2221 S. Calhoun St.
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:30 PM
Tom Mungovan Funeral Home
2221 S. Calhoun St.
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
8669 Auburn Road
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
8669 Auburn Road
REINA M. GLADIEUX, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Saint Anne Nursing Home. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Stephen and Virginia Robinson. Surviving are her children, Virginia Hoekman, Sandy (Kurt) Richardson, Maureen Gladieux, Louis (Karen) Gladieux III, Jason (Laurie) Gladieux, and Margee (Pete) Tippmann; 23 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis, her parents; stepmother, Nedra Robinson; two brothers, and one sister. Funeral mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 8669 Auburn Road, with calling one hour prior. The family will also receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug 9, 2019, at Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St., with Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. To send tributes online visit tommungovanfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2019
