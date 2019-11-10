RENE M. GLOVER, 39, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at home. She was currently employed by Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology as a Chemo Scheduler. Surviving are her husband, Anthony Glover Sr.; children, Anthony Jr., Michael, Jordan, and Nya; mother, Renee M. McGhee; brothers, Donald Stanford and Dewan Jackson; sister, LaShanda Harris; and a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of Life service is noon Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St., with receiving of family and friends starting at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019