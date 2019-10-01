RENA SIMMONS 68 went home to be with the Lord on Wednes (Tina Aigbe) MARCIA

Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
MARCIA RENA SIMMONS, 68, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. A native of Fort Wayne, she was a 1969 graduate of North Side High School and received an Associate degree from Porter Business College, in Indianapolis. Surviving are her son, Lawrence C. Simmons (Tina Aigbe); mother, Geneva Richards: close cousins, Darryl Dyer, Anita (John) Dortch, Pastor Al (Carla) Jennings; and a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Chester Richards. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 W. Main St. No visitation. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 1, 2019
