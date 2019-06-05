RENEE RICHARDSON, 41, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born Dec. 24, 1977. Surviving family include her children, Jasmine, Emily, and Jacob; grandson, Xander; father, Neal Richardson; mother, Lorna (Tom) Jones; and siblings, Rachel Romary and Chad Richardson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfhalmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 5, 2019