REVA L. HARTMAN, 92, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late John and Florence Hawk. Reva was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church of Huntertown, Ind. She is survived by her children, Debbie (Steve) Worrell, Ron Hartman, Matt (Sandie) Hartman, Rod Hartman, Dan Hartman, Mark (Debbie) Hartman, and Robert (Lori) Hartman; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Reva was also preceded in death by her three sons, Randy Hartman, John Hartman, and Patrick Hartman; two grandchildren; and three siblings. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 14318 Lima Rd., Huntertown, with calling one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Resurrection Lutheran Church. To sign the online obituary visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 21, 2019