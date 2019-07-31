REX ALLEN MOORE

Service Information
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN
46774
(260)-493-4433
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
4412 Park St
Woodburn, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
4412 Park St
Woodburn, IN
Obituary
REX ALLEN MOORE, 47, of Woodburn, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Yuma, Ariz., he was a son of Jack and Linda (Carter) Loxley. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Woodburn. He was a truck driver for Gordon Food Service for over 24 years. Rex was also a member of the NRA, loved Ford trucks, and tinkering in his shop. "He was known for his quick wit, great sense of humor, and his long bear hugs. He was selflessly dedicated to his family and friends." Surviving are his parents; loving wife of 22 years, Kelly; children, Torie and Dalton Moore; sisters, Maryann (Steve) Barth of Pleasanton, Calif. and Marla (Ryan) Berkes of Albion, Ind.; and his loving nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Moore in Dec. 2018. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4412 Park St., Woodburn, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Tim Edwards officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Woodburn Lutheran School or St. Joe Conservation Club. To share online condolences, go to www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 31, 2019
