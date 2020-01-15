REX DEAN ALLEN, 79, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Born in Wells County, he was a son of the late Russell and Martha Allen. Rex was working for Viant as a machinist and had worked for Magna-vox. He was a member of The Chapel. Surviving are his wife, Julie; children, Teresa Ann (Steve) Irven, Stanley, Sr. (Dorothea) Allen, Rhonda (Gary) Spaulding, Sondra (Jim) Beard and Robert Allen; brother, Bill Allen; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, David Allen Freeman; siblings, Norma Baller, Jim and Tom Allen. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the funeral home. He will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials to . www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020