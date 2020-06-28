REX R. HINSKY, 79, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Doug (Penny) Hinsky of Decatur and Brad (Lee Ann) Hinsky of Leo; his daughter, Lisa Walchle of Medway, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Joyce Hinsky of Cambridge City; six grandchildren, Jason Walchle, Heather (Orcun) Turkay, Caitlin (Kyle) Martin, Alexander Hinsky, Nathan Hinsky, and Abigail (Devin) Otten; five great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. The Rev. Randy Rossman will be officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service in the Decatur Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Zion United Church of Christ. To sign the guestbook visit www.hshfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.