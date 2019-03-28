RHEA HOPKINS, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Terry Hopkins; daughter, Rachel Holliday; step-daughters, Tracie (Ron) Herrell and Sara Hopkins; sister, Renie (Felger) (husband, Pat) Burns; five grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews. Rhea was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Betsy (Funk) Felger; and brother, Chris Felger. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804).
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RHEA HOPKINS.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019