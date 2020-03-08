RHOANNE SNYDER, 82, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Los Angeles, she was adopted by the late Walter and Florence Mason. She kept Roanoke United Methodist Church and Seminary United Methodist Church tidy for many years. She was a member of Roanoke United Methodist Church. She is survived by husband of 50 years, Olin; children, Carl (Barb) Snyder and Carla (Brad) Snyder; half-siblings, Mary "Jackie" White, David and Kenneth Mason. Funeral Service is 1 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Hospice Home. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020