RHONDA SUE (LUCAS) CHIANG, 62, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare degenerative brain disease. Born in Barnes ville, Ohio, she grew up in Champaign, Ill., and Fort Wayne. She was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church. Rhonda was very independent and determined throughout her life. She received her degree from The Department of Nursing at East Los Angeles College in 1982 and became a Registered Nurse. She worked at hospitals and nursing homes in California and Indiana. In California she had several clients who were well-known celebrities. Rhonda spent most of her nursing career in geriatrics. Working with the elderly was her passion. All who knew her will remember her great sense of humor, and the way she embraced her humanness with no pretense. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Edward Chiang. As the eldest daughter, she is also survived by her father, Robert D. Lucas; siblings, Bob (Sue) Lucas, Gene (Joann) Lucas, Lisa (Todd) Bush; as well as many nieces and nephews. Rhonda was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis V. Lucas; and her nephew SSG. Christopher J. Gebert. Service is 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 7, 2019