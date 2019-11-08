RICHARD A. ETZLER (1926 - 2019)
Obituary
RICHARD A. ETZLER, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Born on Jan. 9, 1926, he was a son of the late Richard E. and Hazel (Miller) Etzler. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a supervisor at NIPSCO. Surviving family include his son, Bruce (Jennifer) Etzler, and daughter, Carol (Robert) Matthews; grandsons, Ryan (Nita) Matthews, Peter (Sasi) Matthews, Michael (Sara) Matthews; five great-grandchildren; and good friend, Phyllis Doty. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Joan (Lee) Etzler; son, Gordon; granddaughter, Corrie Etzler; and siblings, Barbara Galli, and Don, Roger, and Jim Etzler. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Heart to Heart Hospice. Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2019
